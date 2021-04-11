Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.38 and a 12-month high of $378.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

