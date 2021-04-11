Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

