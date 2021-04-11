Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 198 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $361.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.65 and a 1-year high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

