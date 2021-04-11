Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.