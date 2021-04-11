SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $341,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

