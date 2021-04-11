Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SCU opened at $22.49 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $2.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $131,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

