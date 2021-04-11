ScPrime Reaches One Day Volume of $3,494.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $3,494.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,877,489 coins and its circulating supply is 34,193,878 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.