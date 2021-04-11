Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 8.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

SCHP stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $62.39.

