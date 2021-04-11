Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

