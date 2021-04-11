Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Trimmed by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,859,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,528,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.