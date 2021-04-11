Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in James River Group were worth $29,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point boosted their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $48.72 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.