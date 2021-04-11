Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9,289.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $31,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.