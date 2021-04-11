Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 308,786 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1,451.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 245,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after buying an additional 70,470 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $98.23.

