Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 257,793 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,793 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $36,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 406,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

