Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €7.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.38 ($8.69).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHA shares. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Schaeffler stock traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €7.90 ($9.29). The company had a trading volume of 664,057 shares. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.26 and its 200-day moving average is €6.45.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

