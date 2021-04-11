Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 746,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,567. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

