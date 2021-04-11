Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,871,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,204,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

