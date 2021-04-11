Salvus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries comprises 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 168,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,571. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

