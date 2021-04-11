Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $677.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,437,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,054,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.48, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

