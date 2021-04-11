Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,825 shares of company stock valued at $56,533. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned about 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

