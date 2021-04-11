Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $61.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

