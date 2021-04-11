SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,054.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 75.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 157.1% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $309,698.63 and $1,054.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

