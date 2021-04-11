Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises about 4.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,648,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000.

EWG opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

