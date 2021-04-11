Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,100 Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Triton International accounts for about 0.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

