Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 310

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

AFM stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 257.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £296.13 million and a P/E ratio of 53.46.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

