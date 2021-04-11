Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,653.33 ($73.86).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,663 ($73.99) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,806.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,386.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

