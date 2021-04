Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) vs. Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Financial Survey

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rimini Street and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.47 $17.53 million $0.25 36.12 Iota Communications $2.31 million 37.71 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

