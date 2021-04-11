Rhumbline Advisers Invests $167,000 in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 279,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBT. Raymond James downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

