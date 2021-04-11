Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nesco were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Nesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nesco during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nesco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nesco by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam P. Haubenreich purchased 45,000 shares of Nesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock worth $1,100,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE NSCO opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.23. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

