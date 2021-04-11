Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of PCTEL worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PCTEL by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 46.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that PCTEL, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

