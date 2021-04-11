Rhumbline Advisers Has $159,000 Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of United Security Bancshares worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBFO opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

