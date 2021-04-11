Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,270 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,792,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

