Reviewing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Republic Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Truxton and Republic Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $31.63 million 4.74 $9.74 million N/A N/A Republic Bancorp $355.89 million 2.67 $91.70 million N/A N/A

Republic Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Republic Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Truxton has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Republic Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 31.65% N/A N/A Republic Bancorp 25.45% 10.36% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Truxton and Republic Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Republic Bancorp has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Given Republic Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Republic Bancorp is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

Republic Bancorp beats Truxton on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, Xpress deposit, and online bill payment services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, home improvement and home equity, secured and unsecured personal, and aircraft loans. The company also offers credit cards; title insurance and other financial products and services; and memory banking, private banking, lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, business online banking, account reconciliation, automated clearing house processing, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides short-term and revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers; tax refund solutions, which facilitate the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products through third-party tax preparers and tax-preparation software providers; and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards through third party service providers. Further, the company offers consumer credit products; and property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 42 full-service banking centers. Republic Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

