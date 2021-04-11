Reviewing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria -0.44% 6.45% 0.45%

7.5% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $88.80 million 3.62 $22.08 million N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $27.49 billion 1.29 $3.93 billion $0.74 7.16

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Business Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 9 4 0 2.13

Risk and Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats American Business Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain. The United States segment consists of the financial business activity of BBVA USA in the country and the activity of the branch of BBVA SA in New York. The Mexico segment refers to banking and insurance businesses in this country as well as the activity of its branch in Houston. The Turkey segment reports the activity of Garanti BBVA group that is mainly carried out in this country and, to a lesser extent, in Romania and the Netherlands. The South America segment comprises of operations in n Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes the banking business activity carried out by the group in Europe and Asia, excluding Spain. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

