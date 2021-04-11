Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 600,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,954. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

