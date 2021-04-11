Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anglo American plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.