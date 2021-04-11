Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Renault has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

