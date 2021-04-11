Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $281.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.44 and a fifty-two week high of $281.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.04.

