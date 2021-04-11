Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 45,900 Shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ MOHO opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20. ECMOHO Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

