Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

