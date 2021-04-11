Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aldeyra Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,757,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $568.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

