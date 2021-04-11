Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $385,000 in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,555 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 53.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 60.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

