Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,740 shares of company stock worth $5,391,140. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

