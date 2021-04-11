Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 23,121 Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $3,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Banco Macro stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

