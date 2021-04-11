Ren (REN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $118.19 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Ren has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $118.19 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.