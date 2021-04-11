Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Down 1%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.84 and last traded at C$16.09. 515,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 616,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,613,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,855,561.49. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $164,382 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

