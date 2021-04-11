Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

