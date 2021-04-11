Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,012.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWX. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

