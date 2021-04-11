Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Green Dot by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 67,623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,522 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,925. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

