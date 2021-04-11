Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of RGA opened at $129.15 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

